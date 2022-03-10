LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Government sets deadline for Russian aviation insurance sanctions

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The government has told UK insurers that they must stop providing aviation and aerospace cover to Russian clients by the end of the month, extending sanctions on Moscow as the invasion of Ukraine enters its third week. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

