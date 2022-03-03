LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Government says stability will still trump growth in Brexit shakeup

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The government will ensure that regulators will still prioritise financial stability over a new requirement to consider international competitiveness and growth, the City minister told MPs on 2 March 2022, as the UK charts a post-Brexit course for financial services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

