Government says stability will still trump growth in Brexit shakeup

Law360, London: The government will ensure that regulators will still prioritise financial stability over a new requirement to consider international competitiveness and growth, the City minister told MPs on 2 March 2022, as the UK charts a post-Brexit course for financial services.
