Legal News

Government response to Work and Pensions Committee report on pension scams

Published on: 27 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Government response to Work and Pensions Committee report on pension scams
  • What is the background to the government’s response to the Work and Pensions Committee’s Pension Scams Report?
  • What are the key aspects of the government’s response? What did it agree and disagree with in the Committee’s Report?
  • What further measures is the government proposing to put in place to combat pension scams?
  • What are the implications for pension schemes and their advisers? What happens next?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The government has published its response to the Work and Pensions Committee’s pension scams report. Katherine Carter, Professional Support Lawyer at Mayer Brown, examines the response and its implications for pension schemes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

