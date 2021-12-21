LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Government rejects calls for climate investment reporting minister

Published on: 21 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The UK government has rejected calls by Parliament to appoint a minister to help drive standards for the global financial industry on climate risk reporting. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

