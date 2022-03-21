LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Government pledges to reduce cost of terrorism cover

Published on: 21 March 2022
Law360, London: The government said on 18 March 2022 that it would extend for a further five years a guarantee to the state's reinsurance scheme against terrorism, promising at the same time to cut the cost of cover for businesses. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

