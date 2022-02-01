Government Green Paper response on public procurement—overall design

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Following the publication of the Green Paper on Transforming Public Procurement in December 2020, the Cabinet Office recently released the government's response to its consultation with stakeholders (Government Response). The Government Response outlines various amendments to the initial proposals for new legislation as well as further detail on what we can expect to be included within the new regime. Importantly, the Government Response sets out that the Cabinet Office intends to give six months' notice before any new procurement regime goes ‘live’ and that the new regime is unlikely to come into force until 2023 at the earliest. In the first of a series of four articles breaking down the anticipated changes set out in the Government Response, Deborah Ramshaw, Laura McIntyre and Sahana Grimaldi of Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP explain the proposed legal principles of public procurement, the Procurement Review Unit, the consolidation of the regulatory framework and open and transparent contracting. or to read the full analysis.