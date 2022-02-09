LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Employers and automatic enrolment / Auto-enrolment

Legal News

Government freezes pay trigger for automatic pensions enrolment

Published on: 09 февраля 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The government said on 8 February 2022 that it will maintain an earnings threshold at which workers are automatically enrolled into workplace pensions, a move it said will mean an additional £26m (US$35m) put into long-term savings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

