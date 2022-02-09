Government freezes pay trigger for automatic pensions enrolment

Law360, London: The government said on 8 February 2022 that it will maintain an earnings threshold at which workers are automatically enrolled into workplace pensions, a move it said will mean an additional £26m (US$35m) put into long-term savings.
