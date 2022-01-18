LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Members and benefits / Pension freedoms

Legal News

Government forced to repay £835m in overpaid pensions tax

Published on: 18 января 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The government has had to hand back an estimated £835 m in overpaid tax since reforms in 2015 that introduced pension freedoms, according to figures published, as experts call for a fundamental shake-up to the system. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

