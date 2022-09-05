LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Government floats climate rules for LGPS

Published on: 05 September 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: The government proposed on 1 September 2022 new requirements for the UK’s largest public sector pension scheme to manage and report risks related to climate change, including the carbon emissions linked to their investments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

