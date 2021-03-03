Government failure to publish coronavirus (COVID-19) contract award notices on time unlawful (R (Good Law Project Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care))

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The claimants challenged the Secretary of State’s failure, following the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, to comply with regulation 50 of the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015), by not publishing contract award notices within 30 days of the contract awards. By the time of the hearing, the relevant contract award notices had been published. The Secretary of State argued that the claimants did not have standing to bring the claim and that, in any event, any remedy would be academic and of no practical effect. The court concluded that one of the claimants had standing and that a declaration of a breach of PCR 2015, reg 50 was appropriate. Written by Denis Edwards, barrister, at Normanton Chambers. or to read the full analysis.