Legal News

Government fails to back auto-enrolment pensions bill

Published on: 28 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Minister for Pensions, Guy Opperman, has ceased support of a parliamentary bill to reform workplace savings regulation, saying that the government will issue separate legislation in the future. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

