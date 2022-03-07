Government expedites legislation on a register of overseas entities that own UK property in its Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022

Article summary

Property analysis: As part of its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, HM Government intends to fast-track the long-awaited Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill (the Bill). The Bill requires overseas entities to register with, and provide details of their beneficial owners to, UK Companies House before the overseas entity can be registered as the legal owner of UK land. Based on the draft Registration of Overseas Entities Bill (published and consulted on in July 2018 and originally intended to go live in 2021) implementation is now expected to proceed at pace once the Bill becomes law. Mukul Chawla QC and Chris Ormond, associate director—knowledge development lawyer, at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner consider the key provisions of the Bill. or to read the full analysis.