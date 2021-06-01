menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance / Premium

Legal News

Government expects £1.2bn savings from whiplash reform

Government expects £1.2bn savings from whiplash reform
Published on: 01 June 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Government expects £1.2bn savings from whiplash reform

Article summary

Law360, London: Reforms under the Civil Liability Act 2018 (CLA 2018) came into force on 31 May 2021, changes that the government hopes will save policyholders £1.2bn in the cost of motor insurance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More