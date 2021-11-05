LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Members and benefits / Retirement options

Legal News

Government ditches pensions age transfer window in u-turn

Published on: 05 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The government announced on 4 November 2021 that it is abandoning its plans for a transition period that would have given people two years to move to pension schemes where they can access their savings at an earlier age. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

