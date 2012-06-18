Government consults on consolidating UK EU ETS regulations

The Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) has published a consultation seeking responses to the proposed revision of the existing UK regulations implementing the EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS). The main purpose of the review is to consolidate existing regulation and integrate the requirements for aviation emissions. The consultation ends on 21 July 2012.
