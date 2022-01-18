LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Trustees, governance and administration / Disclosure requirements

Legal News

Government confirms stronger nudge regulations for pensions advice

Published on: 18 января 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Government confirms stronger nudge regulations for pensions advice

Article summary

Law360, London: The government has introduced new laws that will require pension providers to 'nudge' individuals into taking official guidance before they can get access to their retirement savings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More