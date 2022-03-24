Government confirms plan to relax pension charge cap

Law360, London: The government confirmed on 23 March 2022 that it will push ahead with reforms to a cap on fees for retirement savings plan members, in a bid to encourage funds to invest more in illiquid assets.
