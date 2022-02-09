LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Government confirms pension schemes will need to provide a ‘stronger nudge’ towards free advice for members

Published on: 09 February 2022
  • Government confirms pension schemes will need to provide a ‘stronger nudge’ towards free advice for members
  • What was the background to the consultation?
  • What was the outcome?
  • Have any changes been made to the proposals/regulations?
  • What are the implications for pension schemes and their advisers?
  • What happens next?

Pensions analysis: The government has published its response to the ‘Stronger Nudge to pensions guidance’, which confirms plans for a change in the law in June 2022 that will require occupational pension schemes to give a ‘stronger nudge’ to their members towards free pensions advice. It is hoped that the new law will avoid members getting caught by pension liberation scams and help them to make better pension choices. Danyal Enver, associate at Arc Pensions Law examines the consultation outcome and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

