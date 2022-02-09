Government confirms pension schemes will need to provide a ‘stronger nudge’ towards free advice for members

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The government has published its response to the ‘Stronger Nudge to pensions guidance’, which confirms plans for a change in the law in June 2022 that will require occupational pension schemes to give a ‘stronger nudge’ to their members towards free pensions advice. It is hoped that the new law will avoid members getting caught by pension liberation scams and help them to make better pension choices. Danyal Enver, associate at Arc Pensions Law examines the consultation outcome and its implications. or to read the full analysis.