Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Magistrates' court proceedings / Private prosecutions

Legal News

Government commits to make private prosecutions fairer—but does it go far enough?

Government commits to make private prosecutions fairer—but does it go far enough?
Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Government commits to make private prosecutions fairer—but does it go far enough?
  • Original news
  • Overall, how has the government responded to the Committee’s recommendations?
  • What further developments does this herald?
  • What proposals or recommendations did the government reject and what appears to be the basis for this?​​​​
  • What changes would you personally like to see in this area and why?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In response to the House of Commons Justice Committee’s recommendations, the government has announced its intention to amend legislation regarding the payment of lawyers’ fees in private prosecutions. Umar Azmeh and Anoushka Warlow, both associates at BCL Solicitors LLP, comment on the development. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More