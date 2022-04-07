LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

HMRC issues supplemental GMP equalisation guidance on transfers payments and conversion

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has published additional guidance on 6 April 2022 that will allow trustees to move forward with correcting historical shortfalls in pension payments following the requirement for schemes to equalise guaranteed minimum pensions (GMPs). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

