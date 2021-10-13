Government appeals decision over asbestos benefits (Aviva v The Secretary of State)

Law360, London: The government urged the Court of Appeal on 12 October 2021 to dismiss a ruling allowing insurers to cap the money they must reimburse HM Treasury for benefits paid to asbestos victims, arguing that it was not the court’s place to reform the regime.
