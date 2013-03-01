Government announces implementation dates for the RTA and EL/PL protocols and the fixed recoverable costs for personal injury claims under £25,000

The government has published its response to the consultation on fixed recoverable costs. Claimant solicitors will be disappointed to note that the government is pressing ahead and cutting the fixed recoverable costs for RTA claims valued up to £10,000 down to £500. The response also provides a timetable for implementation of the extended portal for RTA and EL/PL claims up to £25,000
