Home / Pensions / Taxation / The pensions tax regime

Legal News

Government acts on its call for evidence regarding pensions tax relief administration

Published on: 08 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Government acts on its call for evidence regarding pensions tax relief administration
  • What was the background to the call for evidence?
  • What was the outcome? What issues were raised?
  • What happens next?
  • What are the implications for pension schemes and their members?

Article summary

Pension analysis: Following the government's call for evidence regarding the discrepancies between the two predominant ways of receiving tax relief on pensions contributions (net pay arrangements (NPA) and relief at source (RAS)), questions have arisen concerning the government's anticipated changes and its effect on members. Amy Davies and Jordan Russell, senior associate and trainee at Burges Salmon respectively, analyse these developments.

