Government accused of dragging feet on Russian money laundering

Published on: 01 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The government is failing to successfully combat Russian money laundering in London by not prioritising an economic crime bill and continuing to attract oligarchs with 'golden visas',parliament said on 31 January 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

