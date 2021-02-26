Governing the new UK-EU relationship and resolving disputes

Article summary

Public Law analysis: There are now two principal agreements governing the UK-EU relationship after Brexit. The Withdrawal Agreement (WA) came into force after the UK left the EU on 31 January 2020 (exit day). The Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) came into force following the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020 (IP completion day). Both agreements set out a framework to oversee their implementation and a mechanism for resolving disputes that might arise between the EU and the UK. In this analysis, Stefano Fella, researcher in the House of Commons Library, illustrates that, while the governance frameworks are similar, there are some important differences between the two dispute settlement mechanisms. or to read the full analysis.