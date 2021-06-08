menu-search
Google settles French antitrust probe for US$268m

Published on: 08 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: Google will tweak its advertising technology offerings for connecting advertisers and publishers and pay a €220m ($US 268.3m) fine, under an antitrust settlement that French antitrust authorities announced on 7 June 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

