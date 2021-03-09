Sign-in Help
Google, Facebook should remove ‘toxic’ targeted ads under EU’s DSA, Vestager says

Published on: 09 March 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Google, Facebook and other tech companies will have to cut the ‘toxic’ side of targeted advertising under the Digital Services Act (DSA), EU digital chief Margrethe Vestager has stated. The European Commission has resisted imposing an outright ban on the practice, citing the benefits to small businesses, but wants to make it much more transparent. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

