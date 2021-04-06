Google, Facebook and others get clarity on illegal content liability in EU's draft DSA rules

Article summary

TMT analysis: Google, Facebook and others were given more clarity by EU regulators on the degree of knowledge that platforms must have about illegal content to lose their immunity from lawsuits. Questions have been raised about the level of ‘actual’ knowledge that users must provide and how it should be substantiated. The European Commission has clarified that a ‘mere flag/allegation’ from a user ‘should not be understood’ to lead to ‘actual knowledge’ and thus a loss of immunity protection. or to read the full analysis.