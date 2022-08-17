LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Google and DeepMind UK claimant lays out arguments in tough class-action environment

Published on: 17 August 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Misuse of private information
  • Data protection law

Article summary

MLex: A UK claimant suing Google and its artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiary DeepMind over alleged misuse of medical information has laid out his legal argument, which attempts to avoid the pitfalls of a previous landmark mass data claim that failed at the UK’s Supreme Court. A court filing seen by MLex claims that Google and DeepMind committed the tort of ‘misuse of private information’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

