- Google AdWords and the use of third party trade marks following Interflora v Marks and Spencer
- In applying the CJEU’s guidance (Interflora v Marks & Spencer Case C-323-09), on what basis did the High Court find that M&S had infringed Interflora’s trade marks?
- Does this decision depart from the preceding line of CJEU rulings on keyword advertising at all (eg Google France, L’Oreal v eBay, Portakabin)?
- What significance was attached to the fact that Interflora is essentially a network and has partnered with other businesses (eg Tesco and Co-op)?
- What does this judgment mean for advertisers who bid for keywords that well known trade mark for the purpose of offering competing goods and services?
- In light of the judgment, how should lawyers advise clients that advertise using services such as Google AdWords?
- Does this judgment bolster brand owner’s abilities to prevent third parties using their trade marks for keyword advertising?
- In your view does this judgment (which follows a ruling from the CJEU) strike a fair balance between between (i) promoting competition by allowing fair use of trade marks as keywords (ii) protecting consumers and (iii) protecting the investments made by businesses in their brand?
IP & IT analysis: Will the latest judgment change commercial practices when constructing AdWord campaigns? Rebecca Halford-Harrison, IP & Litigation partner at Kemp Little, discusses the difficulty of setting parameters of ‘honest’ practice and the challenges of enforcing trade mark rights against a third party.
