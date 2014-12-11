Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Limitation / Limitation in PI & Clinical Negligence claims

Legal News

Good diary management and contribution claims

Good diary management and contribution claims
Published on: 11 December 2014
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Good diary management and contribution claims
  • Original news
  • What is the significance of this decision?
  • What does this case tell us about when time starts to run in a contribution claim?
  • What should lawyers do next?
  • What are the practical implications of this decision? How might this decision affect future cases?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: When does the limitation start to run in a contribution claim? Paul Jonson, managing partner at Pannone Corporate LLP, says a recent ruling emphasises the importance of firms having effective risk management systems and rigorous procedures for recording key dates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More