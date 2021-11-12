LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

GMP conversion Bill published—resolving the remaining GMP inequalities?

Published on: 12 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the background to the Bill?
  • What does the Bill seek to achieve and does it raise any issues?
  • What happens next?
  • What are the implications for pension schemes and their advisers?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Private Member’s Bill being sponsored by independent MP Margaret Ferrier, announced in June 2021, has now been published as the Pension Schemes (Conversion of Guaranteed Minimum Pensions) Bill. It is clear that the Pension Schemes (Conversion of Guaranteed Minimum Pensions) Bill is no ordinary Private Members’ Bill as it is supported by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) given that they prepared the Explanatory Notes. David Everett, Partner at Lane, Clark and Peacock examines the Bill and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

