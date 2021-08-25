Global money-laundering problem still dwarfs crackdown efforts despite some momentum

MLex: While news this week that global money laundering fines in the first half of 2021 hit almost US$1bn sounds impressive, that conclusion would be misleading. The total is made up of several huge fines and a scattering of tiny ones, which is evidence of continued patchy enforcement in many parts of the world. Efforts to stamp out dirty money flows involving financial institutions have a long way to go.
