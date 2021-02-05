Sign-in Help
Global commercial insurance premiums up 22%, UK rises 44%

Published on: 05 February 2021
Updated on: 05 February 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The average price of commercial insurance in global markets rose 22% toward the end of 2020, with increases of 44% in the UK, according to figures published on 4 February 2021 by Marsh.

