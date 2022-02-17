LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Glencore earmarks US$1.5bn to end US, UK, Brazilian probes

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Glencore plc said on 15 February 2022 that it intends to settle bribery and corruption investigations by authorities in the US, the UK and Brazil later this year and has set aside US$1.5bn to resolve allegations over its African and South American operations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

