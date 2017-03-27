Sign-in Help
Giving effect to testamentary wishes (Ilott v The Blue Cross)

Published on: 27 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Original news
  • What were the key questions/issues before the Supreme Court?
  • What did the Supreme Court decide, and why?
  • Has this case exposed loopholes or grey areas in the current law—especially in relation to I(PFD)A 1975?
  • What are the wider ramifications of the Supreme Court’s judgment?
  • What should lawyers take away from this case, especially in terms of advising clients?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Following the Supreme Court’s ruling in Ilott v The Blue Cross and others, Geoffrey Kertesz, partner and head of the will and trust disputes team at Bircham Dyson Bell, and Helen Fry, a solicitor with the firm, say that individuals drafting wills can now have more confidence that their testamentary wishes will be respected. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

