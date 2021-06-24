- Gibraltar insurance market—the future opportunity is upon us
- Retention of the reciprocal market access between the UK and Gibraltar
- The recognition of UK laws in Gibraltar
- Gibraltar insurance intermediary market
- Outsourcing
- Customer monies and risk transfer
- Gibraltar in the Fintech space
- GFSC and speed to market
- The Gibraltar Authorised Regime and applying to operate in the UK
- The UK consumer duty consultation
More...
- Extension of the protected cell companies legislation
- Grasp the nettle
Less...
Article summary
Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Gibraltar, a tiny isthmus at the tip of Europe is already a significant player in the UK motor insurance market with almost 27% share. Post Brexit, Gibraltar has secured continuous market access to the UK insurance market. Yvonne Chu, partner at Hassans, considers whether Gibraltar will be able to grab this opportunity and continue to flourish in its market share in the UK.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.