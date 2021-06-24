menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Regulation of insurance / General matters relating to insurance regulation

Legal News

Gibraltar insurance market—the future opportunity is upon us

Gibraltar insurance market—the future opportunity is upon us
Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Gibraltar insurance market—the future opportunity is upon us
  • Retention of the reciprocal market access between the UK and Gibraltar
  • The recognition of UK laws in Gibraltar
  • Gibraltar insurance intermediary market
  • Outsourcing
  • Customer monies and risk transfer
  • Gibraltar in the Fintech space
  • GFSC and speed to market
  • The Gibraltar Authorised Regime and applying to operate in the UK
  • The UK consumer duty consultation
    • More...

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Gibraltar, a tiny isthmus at the tip of Europe is already a significant player in the UK motor insurance market with almost 27% share. Post Brexit, Gibraltar has secured continuous market access to the UK insurance market. Yvonne Chu, partner at Hassans, considers whether Gibraltar will be able to grab this opportunity and continue to flourish in its market share in the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More