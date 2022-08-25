LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Germany to set up federal financial crime unit

Published on: 25 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: Germany has created a new federal financial crime agency to monitor white-collar criminality in the EU's largest economy, the country's finance minister announced 24 August 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

