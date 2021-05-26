General terms conflicting or inconsistent with expressly agreed terms (Septo v Tintrade)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: In a case involving the court's approach to the incorporation into a contract of general terms which were inconsistent with an expressly agreed term between the parties, the Court of Appeal held, in reversing the High Court's decision, that the buyer was prevented from bringing a claim against the seller that the goods were not in accordance with the contractual specification. Written by Michael Budd, partner and head of company commercial at Longmores Solicitors.