Legal News

General terms conflicting or inconsistent with expressly agreed terms (Septo v Tintrade)

Published on: 26 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • General terms conflicting or inconsistent with expressly agreed terms (Septo v Tintrade)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: In a case involving the court's approach to the incorporation into a contract of general terms which were inconsistent with an expressly agreed term between the parties, the Court of Appeal held, in reversing the High Court's decision, that the buyer was prevented from bringing a claim against the seller that the goods were not in accordance with the contractual specification. Written by Michael Budd, partner and head of company commercial at Longmores Solicitors.

