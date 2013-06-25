- General injunctions and their compatibility with the Enforcement Directive
- Original news
- What is the significance of Arnold J’s clarification with regards to the substantive case?
- How did the court approach ‘negative matching’ in the wording of the opposing draft injunctions?
- How does the indirect use of a keyword sit with CJEU jurisprudence on keyword advertising? Is the distinction significant?
- What are the benefits/problems with adopting a specific, as opposed to a general, injunction? How does this sit with art 3 of the Enforcement Directive?
- What are the challenges when considering an injunction with a multi-jurisdictional dimension (in this case a UK mark and a Community mark)?
- Are there any broad points raised in this decision as to the proper drafting of an injunction?
- What does this mean practically for other advertisers using Google’s broad advertising function? In what circumstances will they be required to take an action to negative match their competitor’s trade marked terms?
Article summary
IP & IT analysis: Jonathan Mayner, a solicitor at Osborne Clarke, advises that advertisers have an obligation to continually monitor the search terms in response to which Google is displaying their advertisements. He says the effect of the latest judgment in Interflora v M&S is that such monitoring is no longer merely an exercise in improving keyword efficiency, but an exercise in identifying potential liability.
