Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Trade marks/passing off / Trade mark and passing off disputes

Legal News

General Court upholds EUIPO decision that ‘evergreening’ trade marks is bad faith (Hasbro v EUIPO (T-663/19))

General Court upholds EUIPO decision that ‘evergreening’ trade marks is bad faith (Hasbro v EUIPO (T-663/19))
Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • General Court upholds EUIPO decision that ‘evergreening’ trade marks is bad faith (Hasbro v EUIPO (T-663/19))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: Hasbro owns the board game Monopoly, which is protected by trade marks. Once a trade mark is five years old, it becomes vulnerable to revocation if it has not been put to genuine use. Further, to rely on a mark in opposition proceedings, genuine use must first be demonstrated. To avoid this, some brands have used a strategy called ‘evergreening’, which means re-applying for marks every five years to avoid having to adduce evidence of genuine use. However, it is clear from this case that evergreening can amount to bad faith. The General Court held that when Hasbro filed its 2010 application for the word MONOPOLY, it had been trying to ‘evergreen’ the mark and avoid demonstrating genuine use, which the court held amounted to bad faith. This has relevance to many brands and litigants, who should reconsider their portfolios and renewals in light of this. Written by Giles Parsons, partner, and Connor Griffith, trainee solicitor, at Browne Jacobson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More