General Court upholds EUIPO decision that ‘evergreening’ trade marks is bad faith (Hasbro v EUIPO (T-663/19))

Article summary

IP analysis: Hasbro owns the board game Monopoly, which is protected by trade marks. Once a trade mark is five years old, it becomes vulnerable to revocation if it has not been put to genuine use. Further, to rely on a mark in opposition proceedings, genuine use must first be demonstrated. To avoid this, some brands have used a strategy called ‘evergreening’, which means re-applying for marks every five years to avoid having to adduce evidence of genuine use. However, it is clear from this case that evergreening can amount to bad faith. The General Court held that when Hasbro filed its 2010 application for the word MONOPOLY, it had been trying to ‘evergreen’ the mark and avoid demonstrating genuine use, which the court held amounted to bad faith. This has relevance to many brands and litigants, who should reconsider their portfolios and renewals in light of this. Written by Giles Parsons, partner, and Connor Griffith, trainee solicitor, at Browne Jacobson LLP. or to read the full analysis.