Sign-in Help
Home / Environment / Environmental information / Environmental information regulation

Legal News

General Court of the EU considers scope of exceptions to right of public access to documents

General Court of the EU considers scope of exceptions to right of public access to documents
Published on: 04 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • General Court of the EU considers scope of exceptions to right of public access to documents
  • Original news
  • What key issues did this case raise?
  • Does the judgment clarify the rules in this area?
  • Could there be any unintended consequences?
  • What should lawyers advising in this area be aware of now?
  • Would you say there is a trend developing in this area? What are your predictions for the future?

Article summary

Environment analysis: The decision in ClientEarth v European Commission has severely limited the potential for the Aarhus Convention to be invoked directly against EU bodies as a means of limiting the scope of existing exemptions from disclosure of public documents through the courts. As a result, Thomas Davis, a barrister at Landmark Chambers, suggests that ClientEarth’s focus will now shift to renewed attempts to secure reform of the existing regulations through the political bodies of the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More