General Court of the EU considers scope of exceptions to right of public access to documents

Environment analysis: The decision in ClientEarth v European Commission has severely limited the potential for the Aarhus Convention to be invoked directly against EU bodies as a means of limiting the scope of existing exemptions from disclosure of public documents through the courts. As a result, Thomas Davis, a barrister at Landmark Chambers, suggests that ClientEarth’s focus will now shift to renewed attempts to secure reform of the existing regulations through the political bodies of the EU.
