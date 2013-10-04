General Court of the EU considers scope of exceptions to right of public access to documents

Article summary

Environment analysis: The decision in ClientEarth v European Commission has severely limited the potential for the Aarhus Convention to be invoked directly against EU bodies as a means of limiting the scope of existing exemptions from disclosure of public documents through the courts. As a result, Thomas Davis, a barrister at Landmark Chambers, suggests that ClientEarth’s focus will now shift to renewed attempts to secure reform of the existing regulations through the political bodies of the EU. or to read the full analysis.