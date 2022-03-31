LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
General Court annuls EUIPO decision that EUTM opponent could not rely on UK passing off right after end of Brexit transition period (Nowhere Co Ltd v EUIPO)

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The General Court held that, since the opposed mark was filed before the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020, the opponent's earlier non-registered UK trade marks were, in principle, capable of forming the basis of the opposition. The Board of Appeal was wrong to reject the opposition for the sole reason that after the UK's withdrawal from the EU and the expiry of the Brexit transition period, rights that might exist in the UK, including common law actions for passing off, no longer constituted a basis for the purpose of opposition proceedings based on, inter alia, Article 8(4) of the EU Trade Mark Regulation. The General Court's decision creates significant uncertainty for brand owners because it appears to contradict the practice that the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has been applying since 1 January 2021 of disregarding earlier UK rights in opposition and invalidity proceedings decided after that date. Written by Hilary Atherton, senior associate at Bird & Bird LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

