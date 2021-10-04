LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / In-house Advisor / Personal development / New to role

Legal News

General Counsel—a changing role

Published on: 04 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • General Counsel—a changing role

Article summary

In-House Advisor analysis: Not since the Global Financial Crisis has the role of a General Counsel been so critical to an organisation’s survival as it was during the global pandemic of 2020. In this article, Sarah Ingwersen, partner, Global Head of In-house at Taylor Root, specialist legal recruitment consultancy, explains that during this period, they witnessed the role of a General Counsel evolve even more significantly in a number of key areas, including diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I), environmental social governance (ESG) and legal operations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Related documents:

3 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents

Related documents:

3 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents