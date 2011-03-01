Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Disputes, discrimination and divorce / Discrimination

Legal News

Gender equality insurance exemption invalid from December 2012 (Test-Achats ASBL Consommateurs v Conseil des ministres)

Gender equality insurance exemption invalid from December 2012 (Test-Achats ASBL Consommateurs v Conseil des ministres)
Published on: 01 March 2011
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Gender equality insurance exemption invalid from December 2012 (Test-Achats ASBL Consommateurs v Conseil des ministres)
  • Original news
  • What were the facts?
  • What legal principles applied?
  • What was decided?
  • What are the practical implications of this case?

Article summary

In Test-Achats ASBL, Association belge des Consommateurs v Conseil des ministres, the European Court of Justice held that article 5(2) of Council Directive 2004/113/EC of 13 December 2004 implementing the principle of equal treatment between men and women in the access to and supply of goods and services is invalid with effect from 21 December 2012. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More