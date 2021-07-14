menu-search
Gender diversity in international arbitration—five years on from the launch of the ERA Pledge

Published on: 14 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the Pledge and what are its objectives?
  • What are the origins of the Pledge and where does it stand today?
  • What progress has been made since the Pledge was launched on tribunal diversity in international arbitration? What are the barriers to further progress and how might they be overcome?
  • What progress has been made on improving the profile and representation of women in arbitration since 2015? Again, what are the barriers to further progress and how might they be overcome?
  • The Pledge ‘model’ has been adopted by other organisations in the arbitration community seeking positive change (including with respect to other forms of diversity and addressing environmental concerns). How do you see these initiatives interacting (if at all)?
  • What’s next for the Pledge? Are there initiatives/ideas that you have seen work well in other industries/professions that could be influential in helping achieve the Pledge’s objectives?
  • How can individuals find out more about, and sign up to, the Pledge?

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Equal Representation in Arbitration (ERA) Pledge (the Pledge) recently celebrated its five-year anniversary following its launch in May 2016. Ashley Jones, senior knowledge lawyer in disputes, litigation and arbitration at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer offers an overview of the initiative. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

