Gauging intentions in joint beneficial ownership (Marr v Collie (Bahamas))

Published on: 05 June 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Family analysis: In assessing the division of a beneficial interest between an estranged couple where property is in joint names, the intentions of the parties is paramount. Graeme Fraser, a partner at Hunters, reports on the findings of the Privy Council in Marr v Collie (Bahamas). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

