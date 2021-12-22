Gas approved, nuclear still out in updated EU State aid rules for energy projects

MLex: Certain gas projects will still be eligible for State aid across the EU provided that countries prove their contribution to meeting the EU’s climate targets, according to updated rules presented today by the European Commission. Nuclear energy has once again been left out of the guidelines, meaning that any aid for such projects will be evaluated based on general competition rules.
