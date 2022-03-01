LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Garuda Indonesia’s restructuring proceedings

Published on: 01 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Garuda Indonesia’s restructuring proceedings
  • Garuda's history
  • The PKPU process in brief
  • Parallel scheme process
  • Tying the PKPU and an English scheme together
  • Recognition
  • The Malaysia Airlines restructuring—an illustrative example
  • The Cape Town Convention, and its relevance to Garuda's English scheme
  • Next steps

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: State-owned airline Garuda Indonesia has joined a growing list of airlines that have commenced restructuring proceedings as a result of the global pandemic. Rob Child, partner at Ashurst Singapore, takes a look at Garuda's latest round of restructuring efforts, and how the airline's ongoing Penundaan Kewajiban Pembayaran Utang (PKPU) proceedings will interact with its proposed English law scheme of arrangement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

