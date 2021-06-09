menu-search
Legal News

Gambling operating licences appeal dismissed

Published on: 09 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Gambling operating licences appeal dismissed
  • Admissibility of evidence
  • Test on appeal
  • Entitlement of Commission to carry out remote compliance assessments
  • The statutory test for suspension

Article summary

Local Government analysis: In the wide-ranging decision of Stakers Ltd v The Gambling Commission, the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) has brought clarity to several aspects of regulatory practice associated with gambling operating licences. Philip Kolvin, licensing barrister of 11 KBW, considers a number of issues canvassed and dealt with in detail by the learned judge. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

